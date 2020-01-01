About The Informant

The Informant is a new publication written by me, Nick R. Martin.

Racism and hate are thriving in the United States today. Emboldened hate groups and so-called “lone wolves” are menacing and killing Americans. The crisis demands action and dogged, quality journalism. I’m launching The Informant because the public urgently needs better information and intelligence into the scope of the crisis and what's fueling it.

Starting Jan. 6, The Informant will be published three to four days a week in the morning. It will be free for the first few months, so please give it a try and let me know what you think.

About Nick R. Martin

I’ve spent my career reporting on and exposing white supremacists, neo-Nazis, militias and other extremists for publications like Talking Points Memo, The Daily Beast and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Find me on Twitter at @nickmartin or by email at nick@informant.news.

