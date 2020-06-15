UPDATE: We doubled our goal!

Hi, and welcome to The Informant, a publication covering hate and extremism in America, written and edited by me, Nick R. Martin.

I’m working on a piece about the so-called “boogaloo” movement, an extremist anti-government faction that’s been causing problems at Black Lives Matter protests and elsewhere in the U.S. If things go as planned, it’ll be coming out later this week.

In the meantime, I wanted to bring you an update on the fundraiser I launched last week. I told you I needed $2,376 to obtain public records from a Florida law enforcement agency in a case tied to a prominent white nationalist. I’m excited to share that the fundraiser brought in more than DOUBLE that figure. It happened so quickly, I ended the fundraiser less than 48 hours after it was launched. It was that successful.

So where will the extra money go? I’ve set it aside in a separate bank account that will act as my go-to fund to pay for public records elsewhere in the nation. Already, for instance, I’ve cut a check for $35 to an Arizona police department to get records on a case involving a hate group there.

As an independent investigative journalist, this is the kind of thing that makes a world of difference. Previously, I had to weigh whether I could afford to request certain records for fear of the cost. But now, at least for a while, I don’t have to worry about that.

So THANK YOU to everyone who contributed. There were 192 of you who kicked in what you could for a total of $5,148. That means the average donation came out to about $27. I’m humbled, grateful, and in awe of your generosity.

For those of you who wanted to donate but missed the window, thank you, too. There will be other ways to support the work of The Informant in the near future, so please stay tuned.

Like The Informant and want to help make it even better? Give me feedback, point out factual errors or typos, or send me news tips. Reach me at nick@informant.news.