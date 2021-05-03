The Informant returns this week

Hi folks — Nick Martin here.

I wanted to touch base with you, the subscribers to The Informant, with a note about the imminent return of this publication.

Many of you have noticed that I've been absent for the past several months. I'd like to publish a longer essay soon explaining what happened in greater detail with the hope that my story can help others. But for now, I'll simply say that I've had some serious health problems, both mental and physical, which sidelined me unexpectedly starting in September. Some of those problems have subsided with the help of doctors, therapy, medication, and time. Others are newer and ongoing, and I'm hoping those will be diagnosed quickly by specialists. That said, I'm somehow healthier now than I have been in months. So I've decided the time is right to start publishing The Informant again. I have key investigations in the works, and I'm eager to share those with you soon.

This, of course, has been a bad time for me to get sick. The past months have shown there's never been a more critical time to understand issues of hate and extremism in the U.S. and globally. We've had boogaloo adherents allegedly plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, ongoing escalations by QAnon believers, and a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, which involved neo-Nazis, white nationalists, militia members, and ordinary citizens who became convinced that extremist actions were necessary in the aftermath of a presidential election that didn't go their way.

Every single one of you has supported The Informant in some way, even just by signing up or sharing a link. For those of you who are paying subscribers, you went a step further and supported the mission of this publication in the most tangible way possible. Among my deepest regrets during these recent months is that my publication hasn't lived up to what I'd hoped and promised that it would. But that’s the nature of illnesses. You do not plan for them. They happen on their own terms. Going forward, I'm going to do my best. Returning to work full-time will likely be a slow process, especially with an undiagnosed illness still hanging over me. But I'm ready to get back to it and see what I can do.

If you have any questions, please feel free reply to this email or reach out to me at nick@informant.news. I will do my best to reply to everyone. I also plan to open up a couple discussion threads in the next week or so where readers can ask me anything. The first will be exclusive for paid subscribers.

In the meantime, I appreciate your patience and understanding. This has been difficult for me, but I'm optimistic for the future of The Informant. Thank you to those of you who have stuck with me.

Sincerely,

Nick Martin

Editor, The Informant

informant.news

@nickmartin