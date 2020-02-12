Hi, and welcome to The Informant, a publication covering hate and extremism in America, written and edited by me, Nick R. Martin.

No bail for Augustus Invictus

NO BAIL… A judge in South Carolina on Friday ordered white nationalist Augustus Sol Invictus to be held behind bars without bail after a hearing in which his wife, Anna Invictus, read a powerful statement accusing him of years of psychological and physical abuse. Invictus was arrested in late December on charges that he held a gun to his wife’s head and later forced her and their two small children to travel to Florida against her will. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Anna Invictus sent me a copy of the statement that she read in court and asked that it be shared. I’ve uploaded the whole thing to DocumentCloud. But here are a couple excerpts:

To conceal the bruises from the public, he regularly punched me in my stomach and in my head so hard it caused me to see flashes of light. He locked me in a bedroom and wouldn’t let me out for days. He nearly fractured my wrist; to which Kathleen Snyder is a witness. He threw me on the floor, stepped on me, and screamed vile insults I will never forget. He dragged me through the house violently for my teenage daughters to witness. He pulled my hair out by the hand full. He has torn my clothes off, ripping them.

She also read aloud from a chilling journal entry that she said her husband wrote:

“Victims will be sacrificed; politicians will be assassinated; wars will be begun. You know these things will happen, yet you will not stop me. … And yet — though I am quite easy to find — you will not come put a bullet in my head to stop what you find so objectionable from coming to fruition. You act as though this is because of your reverence for the law — but you only hide behind the law to mask your cowardice. … There is no moral reason behind your inaction: you are simply too scared to pull a trigger. And when the day finally comes, and you gloat that you knew it all along, and you say, ‘someone should have stopped him’ — know that their blood is on your hands, too.”

AFTER THE HEARING… Anna Invictus started a GoFundMe to hire a lawyer and help her and her children start a new life.

ALSO WORTH READING… HuffPost’s Jessica Schulberg documented 10 incidents in which Augustus Invictus had been accused of violence or threats of violence. Three of those incidents allegedly involved a gun.

— TODAY… Three members of the neo-Nazi group The Base are scheduled to be arraigned on charges involving guns and harboring a fellow member who was in the country illegally. Brian Lemley Jr., Patrik Mathews, and William Bilbrough IV are set to appear at separate times starting at 10 a.m. ET in Greenbelt, Maryland. The trio were arrested last month as part of a nationwide sweep of the group, which believes in using terrorist tactics to bring about a collapse of modern civilization.

