Invictus free again

— INVICTUS SET FREE AGAIN… White nationalist attorney Augustus Invictus, who has ties to Atomwaffen Division and a host of other groups, was set free from a South Carolina jail at 12:34 p.m. ET on Thursday after a judge gave him the green light to post bail. It was the latest turn in a saga that began in December when Invictus was arrested on suspicion of choking his wife and holding a gun to her head. Since then, he has been in and out of jails in Florida and South Carolina, all related to the domestic violence case.

On Tuesday, South Carolina’s 16th Circuit Court Judge William McKinnon ordered Invcitus to be released from jail on $10,000 bail while he awaits trial there. The judge gave Invictus permission to return to Florida on the condition that he have no contact with his estranged wife or their children. Invictus was also barred from possessing a gun while out on bail.

— MACKEY LOSES HIS GUN… The neo-Nazi leader known as “Vic Mackey” lost his rights to possess a gun for a year when a California judge decided on August 20 that he was a danger to the community. Andrew Casarez, 27, of Orangevale, California, fought the so-called “red flag” order and even had his father, Arturo Casarez, testify on his behalf. But it wasn’t enough to sway the judge in his favor. Authorities seized Casarez’s 9mm pistol in July after anonymous researchers revealed that he was the leader of the neo-Nazi group the Bowl Patrol and was known in neo-Nazi circles by the fictitious name Vic Mackey.

KEY DOCUMENT: Transcript of August 20 court hearing

— SUNDAY… A neo-Nazi group plans to counter a Black Lives Matter rally in Spokane, Washington. The group, 14First The Foundation, is led by longtime neo-Nazi Eddie McBride, who held a similar protest earlier this year in Spokane. That protest drew just two people, including McBride.

— MONDAY… White supremacist Daniel McMahon, better known by his online persona “Jack Corbin,” is set to be sentenced at 1 p.m. ET in federal court in Charlottesville, Virginia. He has pleaded guilty to charges of cyberstalking and threatening a Black candidate for office.

— CHARLOTTESVILLE TRIAL DELAYED… The federal lawsuit against the organizers of 2017’s deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, hit a major snag this week thanks to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The trial was set to begin in October, but the judge overseeing the case decided this week that public health concerns were too big to overcome. The parties expect to meet next month to discuss a new trial date.

— BLOODSHED IN KENOSHA… “Facebook takes down ‘call to arms’ event after two shot dead in Kenosha” (The Verge)

— VIGILANTES TAKE AIM… “The Violence Could Get Much Worse” (The Atlantic)

— THE GRAND OLD BOOT… “RNC Speaker Cancelled After Boosting QAnon Conspiracy Theory About Jewish Plot to Enslave the World” (The Daily Beast)

— CAR ATTACK… “Texas QAnon Supporter Used Car to Attack Strangers She Believed Were ‘Pedophiles’” (Right Wing Watch)

— TAKING A STAND… “GOP leader: ‘There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party’” (The Hill)

— DON’T IGNORE THIS… “GOP candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene spread conspiracies about Charlottesville and ‘Pizzagate’” (CNN)

— WHAT ARE THEY THINKING? … “The Big-Name Conservatives Bankrolling This Far-Right Troll’s Run for Congress” (VICE)

— BEYOND FRAUD… “Behind We Build The Wall’s Well-Documented Ties To Border Vigilantes” (Talking Points Memo)

— GOOD LUCK WITH THAT…“White Nationalist Organization Forms Racist, Antisemitic Political Party” (Hatewatch)

— HE’S NOT LISTENING… “They tried to get Trump to care about right-wing terrorism. He ignored them.” (Politico)

— A WORTHY CAUSE… “Jack Dorsey, Twitter and Square Cofounder, Donates $10 Million to BU Center for Antiracist Research” (BU Today)

— SMALL WORLD…“The founder of New Mexico’s new militia was a neo-Nazi skinhead” (New Mexico In Depth)

— CANNON FODDER… “Facebook’s decision to shut down militia pages prompts backlash among some targets” (The Washington Post)

— ODD ONE…“Video Resurfaces Featuring Images Of Hitler And Local GOP Party Chair Tony Krvaric” (KPBS)

— DEEP DIVE… “A militia movement, recast, takes to the streets of North Idaho” (Idaho Statesman)

— SIGNIFICANT DEFEAT… “During appeal of a Charlottesville rally case, court strikes down parts of federal anti-riot law” (Associated Press)

— UGLY SCENE… “Portland police stand by as Proud Boys and far-right militias flash guns and brawl with antifa counterprotesters” (The Washington Post)

— UGLY HISTORY… “White supremacists and militias have infiltrated police across US, report says” (The Guardian)

— OFF THE RADAR… “Texas Man Admits to Bomb Threat Targeting Federal Reserve” (Courthouse News Service)

