Congressman promotes Holocaust denial website

Photo illustration by Nick R. Martin. Gosar photo by Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network.

Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted a link on Wednesday to a website that routinely publishes the work of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and Holocaust deniers.

It was the Republican from Arizona’s latest plunge into the world of far-right extremism, having previously palled around with militias, spoken at a conference organized by a white nationalist, and repeatedly promoted the work of another Holocaust denier.

The website is The Unz Review, which was founded in 2013 by former California businessman Ron Unz, who has written “it far more likely than not that the standard Holocaust narrative is at least substantially false, and quite possibly, almost entirely so.”

Unz, who acts as editor of the website, publishes the work of an array of far-right figures and uses the site to distribute extremist literature, including “The Hoax of the Twentieth Century,” a 1976 book by prominent Holocaust denier Arthur Butz.

On Wednesday, the day of Gosar’s tweet, the top article on The Unz Review was written by neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin, whose own website, The Daily Stormer, has been unlisted by major search engines and banned from big social media platforms for its blatant racism and antisemitism. Unz began publishing Anglin’s work regularly in January and now promotes him as “The World’s Most Censored Writer.”

The tweet by Gosar linked to an article on The Unz Review villifying COVID vaccine mandates. The article was written by far-right pundit Michelle Malkin, who published a book in 2004 defending the U.S. internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and who has become a mom-like figure to a group of young white nationalists who call themselves “groypers.”

This was not the first time Gosar has aligned himself with Holocaust deniers this year.

In Feburary, the congressman was the surprise keynote speaker at a conference organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who has said that the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust “doesn’t really sound correct to me.” In June, Gosar came under intense criticism after Fuentes announced that he would be holding a fundraiser for the congressman. The fundraiser was eventually canceled.

In recent months, Gosar has also used Twitter to promote the work of Vincent James Foxx, a white nationalist who has written that he disbelieves gas chambers were used in the Holocaust. Foxx runs a website called Daily Veracity, which frequently promotes the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. The theory claims that white people are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants. Some versions of the theory blame the so-called “replacement” on Jews who are supposedly looking to destroy the white race.

Like The Informant and want to help make it even better? Give me feedback, point out factual errors or typos, or send me news tips. Reach me at nick@informant.news. You can also follow me on Twitter at @nickmartin.