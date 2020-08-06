Cheesesteak militia
Border vigilante Jim Benvie has been fired from his job at a cheesesteak shop and could wind up back in jail after getting involved with another militia.
— NO CHEESESTEAK FOR YOU… Border vigilante Jim Benvie could be facing a whole lot more trouble after he invited a militia to face off against Black Lives Matter protestors at a cheesesteak shop where he worked in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
BACKGROUND… Benvie has been out of jail while awaiting sentencing after he was convicted earlier this year on federal …